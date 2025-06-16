Police search for suspect after U.S. Postal Service carrier shot in South LA

A U.S. Postal Service carrier was shot in the arm Monday in South Los Angeles, and police are searching for a suspect.

Around 11:40 a.m., the carrier was allegedly shot in the area of Century Boulevard and Central Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The victim was conscious and breathing when taken to a hospital, an LAPD representative said.

"The United States Postal Inspection Service and the Los Angeles Police Department responded after receiving reports of a letter carrier who was shot in the South Los Angeles area," Postal Inspector Patricia Mendoza said in a statement.

"The Postal Inspection Service can confirm the postal employee was shot. This is an active investigation, and no additional information can be provided at this time."