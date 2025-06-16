Watch CBS News
Police search for suspect after U.S. Postal Service carrier shot in South LA

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
A U.S. Postal Service carrier was shot in the arm Monday in South Los Angeles, and police are searching for a suspect.

Around 11:40 a.m., the carrier was allegedly shot in the area of Century Boulevard and Central Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The victim was conscious and breathing when taken to a hospital, an LAPD representative said.

"The United States Postal Inspection Service and the Los Angeles Police Department responded after receiving reports of a letter carrier who was shot in the South Los Angeles area," Postal Inspector Patricia Mendoza said in a statement.

"The Postal Inspection Service can confirm the postal employee was shot. This is an active investigation, and no additional information can be provided at this time."

