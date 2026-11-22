A U.S. Marine was found dead after a lengthy search near a casino in San Bernardino County, according to the USMC.

In a statement, the USMC said Marriner Richards, 19, was found dead on Friday afternoon. He'd been reported missing on Nov. 7 after spending time at Tortoise Rock Casino in Twentynine Palms.

The teenager had left the casino on foot.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share the loss of Lance Cpl. Marriner Richards from 1st Marine Logistics Group," said Brig. Gen. Omar J. Randall. "To the family, friends, and loved ones of Richards, we send our deepest condolences and offer our unwavering support during this time of grief."

No additional details were immediately made available. The circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation.