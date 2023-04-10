Watch CBS News
Two wounded in Hyde Park shooting early Monday

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Three people were targeted in a shooting that wounded two people early Monday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 3500 block of Hyde Park Boulevard at 4:36 a.m. Monday.

Three people were reportedly shot at, with one person struck and another person grazed, according to the Los Angeles Police Dept. The two wounded were hospitalized in unknown condition but were expected to survive.

No suspect description was immediately released.

