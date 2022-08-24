Two wounded after shooting in Boyle Heights

A man was wounded and a woman in critical condition after a shooting in Boyle Heights late Tuesday evening.

The incident is said to have occurred at around 11:55 p.m. in the 300 block of East First Street, where Los Angeles Police Department officers found the victims of the shooting.

According to witnesses at the scene, the victims, a man and a woman, were approached by a pair of suspects who instigated some sort of argument. As the dispute progressed, the suspects opened fire, discharging multiple shots before fleeing the scene.

Both victims were hit by gunfire and required transport to a nearby hospital, where the man is reportedly in critical condition. The woman is showing stable vital signs.

Officers did not provide any information on suspects involved in the shooting.

This is the second shooting to have been reported within an hour's span in Boyle Heights overnight, after a man was shot during an attempted carjacking just a little over a mile away on E. Third Street.