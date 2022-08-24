Watch CBS News
Local News

Two wounded after shooting in Boyle Heights

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A man was wounded and a woman in critical condition after a shooting in Boyle Heights late Tuesday evening. 

The incident is said to have occurred at around 11:55 p.m. in the 300 block of East First Street, where Los Angeles Police Department officers found the victims of the shooting. 

According to witnesses at the scene, the victims, a man and a woman, were approached by a pair of suspects who instigated some sort of argument. As the dispute progressed, the suspects opened fire, discharging multiple shots before fleeing the scene. 

Both victims were hit by gunfire and required transport to a nearby hospital, where the man is reportedly in critical condition. The woman is showing stable vital signs. 

Officers did not provide any information on suspects involved in the shooting. 

This is the second shooting to have been reported within an hour's span in Boyle Heights overnight, after a man was shot during an attempted carjacking just a little over a mile away on E. Third Street.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on August 24, 2022 / 7:35 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.