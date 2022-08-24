Watch CBS News
Man shot during carjacking attempt in Boyle Heights

Authorities are looking for a man wanted in connection with an attempted carjacking turned shooting in Boyle Heights that left one man wounded Wednesday morning

According to investigators with Los Angeles Police Department, a man was headed home at around 12:45 a.m. when he was approached by an unknown person in the area near East Third Street. He pointed a gun at the man behind the wheel, demanding his car.

After refusing to surrender his vehicle, the man attempted to flee from the area, at which point the suspect fired two shots and ran. 

At least one of the shots struck the driver, who was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. He is said to be in stable condition. 

Footage from the scene showed a shattered driver's side window.

Officers were unable to provide any details on the suspect involved. 

