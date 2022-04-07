Two transported following multi-vehicle crash involving LASD vehicle in West Hollywood

Two people were taken to nearby medical facilities Wednesday following a multi-car crash in West Hollywood.

Sky9 over the scene showed two vehicles - a pickup truck and a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department cruiser.

The LASD vehicle appeared to be inches away from a building adjacent to the intersection, though it wasn't clear whether it collided with the wall of the building.

The crash occurred on Sunset Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard at around 10:15 p.m.

Authorities on the scene were unable to confirm if either of the two patients were deputies.