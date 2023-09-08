Two teens arrested at Glendale elementary school for armed robbery

Burbank police arrested two teens hiding in a Glendale elementary school after they allegedly robbed two people in an In-N-Out parking lot.

Officers did not release the names of the suspects since they are juveniles but said they were 15 and 16-year-old boys.

The alleged armed robbery happened at about 7:10 p.m. at the In-N-Out Burger along the 760 block of N. First Street in Burbank. According to the Burbank Police Department, two victims said the pair of teens, who were wearing masks, robbed them at gunpoint before fleeing the area.

Officers were patrolling the area at the time and witnessed the suspects speeding out of the parking lot but did not know they had just robbed two people.

Police chased the black Mercedes-Benz SUV but the driver refused to stop and sped onto the I-5 Freeway. Unaware that the driver had just robbed someone, the officers elected to not initiate a pursuit.

Later in the night, investigators located the suspect's abandoned vehicle in Glendale. Witnesses said that the two people who jumped out of the car ran to the neighboring Benjamin Franklin Elementary.

With the help of the Glendale Police Department, officers located the suspects, one of whom refused to comply with commands until a Glendale police dog bit him.

Investigators did not find a weapon but found the items stolen from the two victims. The suspects were arrested for suspicion of armed robbery and are currently in a juvenile detention.