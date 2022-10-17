Two people wounded in Gardena freeway shooting

Two men were shot on the freeway in Gardena Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at the110 Freeway and El Segundo Blvd. but the victims ended up in a Gardena driveway about six minutes away from the shooting site, officers said.

The victims' clothing was scattered across the driveway. The men shot are expected to be okay, according to officers.

"It's too early to say if it is road rage or from a prior altercation," said Sgt. Jared Strubeck of the California Highway Patrol. "I will say there is no particular reason for the larger public to be concerned."

No suspect descriptions have been released at this time. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the CHP.