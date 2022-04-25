Two people stabbed in Mission Hills; Authorities searching for suspect
Authorities are searching for the suspect wanted in connection with a pair of stabbings that occurred in Mission Hills Sunday evening.
The circumstances surrounding the event were not immediately clear, though both victims were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were said to be in "fair to serious" condition.
The stabbing occurred at around 7:30 p.m. on Sepulveda Boulevard.
There was no suspect information available.
