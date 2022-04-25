Watch CBS News

Two people stabbed in Mission Hills; Authorities searching for suspect

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Authorities are searching for the suspect wanted in connection with a pair of stabbings that occurred in Mission Hills Sunday evening. 

The circumstances surrounding the event were not immediately clear, though both victims were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were said to be in "fair to serious" condition. 

The stabbing occurred at around 7:30 p.m. on Sepulveda Boulevard. 

There was no suspect information available. 

First published on April 24, 2022 / 9:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.