Two pelicans released back into wild in Irvine
Two American White pelicans were released at William R. Mason Regional Park in Irvine on Wednesday, March 8, after being in rehab for over a year.
In February 2022, three pelicans were brought to the Wetlands & Wildlife Care Center with broken wings and were unable to fly.
One pelican was able to be released after a few months of care, while the other two needed over a year of care.
The pelicans were able to recover thanks to the excellent care performed by volunteers, the care center's veterinarian, and wildlife technicians.
