Two pelicans released back into wild in Irvine

By KCAL-News Staff

Two American White pelicans were released at William R. Mason Regional Park in Irvine on Wednesday, March 8, after being in rehab for over a year.

In February 2022, three pelicans were brought to the Wetlands & Wildlife Care Center with broken wings and were unable to fly.

One pelican was able to be released after a few months of care, while the other two needed over a year of care.

The pelicans were able to recover thanks to the excellent care performed by volunteers, the care center's veterinarian, and wildlife technicians. 

First published on March 8, 2023 / 11:59 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

