Two of three suspects involved in shooting at Halloween party in Covina turn themselves in

Authorities on Saturday took two of the three suspects allegedly involved in a fatal shooting at a Halloween party in Covina into custody after they turned themselves in.

Joel Daniel Garcia Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Brian Thomas Ramos, 19, and Adrian Joseph Robles, 18, turned themselves in on Saturday. Authorities are still searching for Joel Daniel Garcia, 19, who is considered to be armed and dangerous after his involvement in a fatal double shooting at a Halloween party in Covina on Oct. 30.

The shooting occurred just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street. It was there that authorities say at least one suspect produced a handgun and started shooting after an argument broke out.

As the investigation continued, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials learned of the three suspects, and were able to coordinate with the attorneys for the two suspects who turned themselves in.

Ronnie Benitez, 20, and Vladimir Umana, 33, were both killed in the shooting. Two other men were wounded as well.

Deputies strongly reminded the public that Garcia is considered to be armed and dangerous and if seen, immediately call 911. He is approximately 6'1" and weighs around 160 pounds and has has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500