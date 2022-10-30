2 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Halloween party in Covina

Two people are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting at a Halloween party in Covina.

The shooting unfolded just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street. It was there that authorities say one of the party-goers produced a handgun and started shooting after an argument broke out.

The deceased were identified as two men in their 20s or 30s. One was pronounced dead at the scene, while another was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The suspect fled the scene and remained outstanding, authorities said.

Two other victims were taken to the hospital. One sustained non-life threatening wounds. The condition of the second individual was not known. The victims and the suspect were described as young men in their 20s or 30s.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting, and were asking anyone with information to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.