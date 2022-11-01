Two men hospitalized after being stabbed on busy Hollywood street on Halloween

LAPD investigating a stabbing in the heart of Hollywood

Two men were hospitalized after they were stabbed in the heart of Hollywood.

The incident happened along the crowded Hollywood Boulevard between Cherokee Avenue and Whitley Avenue at about 10:05 p.m. as crowds celebrating Halloween filled the sidewalks.

One of the victims remains in stable condition at this time, however, the other victim's condition is unknown at this time.

Police have yet to arrest a suspect and described him was a Latino man in his 30s.