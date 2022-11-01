Watch CBS News
Local News

Two men hospitalized after being stabbed on busy Hollywood street on Halloween

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

LAPD investigating a stabbing in the heart of Hollywood
LAPD investigating a stabbing in the heart of Hollywood 00:51

Two men were hospitalized after they were stabbed in the heart of Hollywood.

The incident happened along the crowded Hollywood Boulevard between Cherokee Avenue and Whitley Avenue at about 10:05 p.m. as crowds celebrating Halloween filled the sidewalks.

One of the victims remains in stable condition at this time, however, the other victim's condition is unknown at this time. 

Police have yet to arrest a suspect and described him was a Latino man in his 30s.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on October 31, 2022 / 11:04 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.