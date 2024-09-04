Two men charged for shooting music manager to death in Glendale parking lot

Two men facing charges in the murder of a Glendale music promoter

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office announced murder charges against two men accused of shooting a music manager to death in a Glendale parking lot last month.

In addition to the murder charges, prosecutors added the special allegation that Jerry Tolentino, 44, and Arman Martinyan, 43 killed their victim by means of lying-in-wait. Tolentino also faces a special allegation of using a handgun in the commission of a crime.

Prosecutors also added one count of possession of a firearm by a felon against Tolentino, after he was convicted of carjacking someone in San Bernardino County in 2007.

Martinyan faces a maximum sentence of life without parole. If convicted as charged, Tolentino faces a life sentence without possibility of parole plus 15 more years.

They will be held without bail until their arrangement on Sept. 20.

The deadly shooting happened on Aug. 15 in front of a Paris Baguette store at 818 N. Pacific Avenue. Prosecutors claimed Marinyan and Tolentino followed 54-year-old Robert Dehnoushi around until he parked in front of the restaurant. The pair then shot Dehnoushi to death next to his pickup truck.

The District Attorney's office said Dehnoushi worked as a music promoter and businessman, most notably for singer Googoosh, whose real name is Faegheh Atashin.

Prosecutors described him as a well-regarded member of the Iranian American community.

"Our community is mourning the loss of Mr. Robert Dehnoushi, a father of two who was senselessly shot and killed in an act of unimaginable violence targeting someone who brought joy to his community," District Attorney George Gascón said. "Our hearts go out to the family, loved ones of the victim, and the music community, who are enduring a pain that no one should ever have to experience. We will pursue justice for the victim and hold those responsible for his death accountable for their heinous actions."