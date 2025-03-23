Two killed, one hospitalized in wrong-way crash on 60 Freeway in Pomona

Authorities say two people have been killed and another was hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash on the 60 Freeway in Pomona, allegedly caused by a wrong-way driver.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident occurred around 11 p.m. Saturday on the westbound freeway near Reservoir Street, where the driver was allegedly traveling east in the westbound lanes.

Two women were pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics rushed another individual to the hospital, but the condition of that person has not been disclosed.

The CHP stated that the roadway was cleared by 4:02 a.m. Sunday.

The crash remains under investigation.