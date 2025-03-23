Watch CBS News
Local News

Two killed, one hospitalized in wrong-way crash on 60 Freeway in Pomona

By
Iris Salem
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning more than 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.
Read Full Bio
Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Authorities say two people have been killed and another was hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash on the 60 Freeway in Pomona, allegedly caused by a wrong-way driver.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident occurred around 11 p.m. Saturday on the westbound freeway near Reservoir Street, where the driver was allegedly traveling east in the westbound lanes.

Two women were pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics rushed another individual to the hospital, but the condition of that person has not been disclosed.

The CHP stated that the roadway was cleared by 4:02 a.m. Sunday. 

The crash remains under investigation.

Iris Salem

Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning more than 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.