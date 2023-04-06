Two women killed in rollover crash on 110 Freeway in south LA

Two killed in rollover crash on 110 Freeway in south LA

Two killed in rollover crash on 110 Freeway in south LA

Two women were killed in a solo vehicle crash on the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway in South Los Angeles on Thursday.

California Highway Patrol officers were called at 1:40 a.m. to the freeway and Gage Avenue where they found the vehicle on its side, according to CHP Officer Patrick Kimball.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Details regarding the cause of the crash were not immediately available.

Only one lane is open on the 110 Freeway southbound before Gage Aveune as the investigation continues.

Drivers are advised to take an alternate route if possible.