Two injured following shooting in Oxnard

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left two people wounded in Oxnard on Sunday. 

According to Oxnard Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of N. Juanita Avenue at around 12:40 p.m. after receiving several reports of shots fired in the area. 

Upon arrival, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds inside a white pickup truck parked in the area. 

One of the victims, a 22-year-old man had a gunshot wound to this chest, while the other victim, a 20-year-old woman, had a gunshot wound to the leg. 

Both were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The man is said to be in stable condition on Sunday, while the woman's injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening. 

Police disclosed that there were two other people inside of the vehicle, but they did not sustain any injuries. 

Investigators were unable to locate any suspects after conducted a search of the Colonia Park area, where the shooting reportedly occurred.

There was no information on a suspect or motive in the shooting.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact detectives at (805) 385-7600.

First published on December 18, 2022 / 5:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

