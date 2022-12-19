Two injured following shooting in Oxnard

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left two people wounded in Oxnard on Sunday.

According to Oxnard Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of N. Juanita Avenue at around 12:40 p.m. after receiving several reports of shots fired in the area.

Upon arrival, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds inside a white pickup truck parked in the area.

One of the victims, a 22-year-old man had a gunshot wound to this chest, while the other victim, a 20-year-old woman, had a gunshot wound to the leg.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The man is said to be in stable condition on Sunday, while the woman's injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

Police disclosed that there were two other people inside of the vehicle, but they did not sustain any injuries.

Investigators were unable to locate any suspects after conducted a search of the Colonia Park area, where the shooting reportedly occurred.

There was no information on a suspect or motive in the shooting.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact detectives at (805) 385-7600.