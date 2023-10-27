Two hospitalized after stabbing in downtown Los Angeles

Investigation underway after two people stabbed in downtown LA

Two people were hospitalized after a stabbing in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday.

The incident happened at around 3:45 p.m. outside of a Starbucks Coffee located on W. 6th Street and S. Spring Street.

Los Angeles Police Department officers say that both victims, who have not yet been identified, were taken to a nearby hospital in unknown conditions.

Police say that the suspect ran into a nearby hotel where they were eventually taken into custody. No further information was provided.

With SkyCal overhead, the surrounding area could be seen blocked off by police tape as investigators surveyed the area.