Two former Whittier detectives charged for shooting and paralyzing man

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office charged two former Whittier Police Department detectives for the April 2020 shooting that paralyzed a man.

"The decision by these two detectives to use deadly force on someone who was unarmed and fleeing is inexcusable," District Attorney George Gascón said.

According to the District Attorney's office, on April 30, 2020, former detectives Cyntia Lopez and Salvador Murillo were patrolling when they spotted a vehicle in an alley. They believed it was used in an early robbery.

Nicholas Carillo was behind the wheel and the only person in the vehicle. The District Attorney's office said that Carillo allegedly reversed into the officers' vehicle, striking the front bumper before getting out of the vehicle and running.

Lopez allegedly fired through the rear windshield before Carillo got out of the car and ran away. She fired two more shots as he ran. All of the rounds missed Carillo.

The two former detectives chased Carillo until he tried to climb a six-foot fence. Murillo allegedly opened fire once again, hitting the man twice in the back. One of the rounds severed Carillo's spine, paralyzing him from the waist down.

Gascón said Carillo was unarmed. Investigators did not find a weapon inside his car.

"Police are afforded great power and with that power comes great responsibility," said Gascón.

Lopez was charged with two felony counts of assault under the color of authority. Additionally, she was charged with one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and another count of shooting at an occupied vehicle.

Murillo was charged with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm causing great bodily injury and two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and shooting at an occupied vehicle.

"Human life is precious and you should never use lethal force unless it's necessary in defense of human life. Thankfully, Mr. Carrillo survived but his life is forever changed as a result of the actions of these officers."