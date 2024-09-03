Two firefighters evaluated for heat exhaustion after flames burn Reseda home

Two firefighters stepped away from a burning home in Reseda on Tuesday after the first day of the heat wave brought temperatures just over 90 degrees.

The fire started at about 1:50 p.m. inside a one-story home along the 18900 block of Ingomar Street. The Los Angeles Fire Department said the house had "excessive storage conditions," which made it difficult to enter the home and douse the flames from the inside.

Crews poured water onto the home from the outside while others tried to find another way into the building. It took 90 firefighters 1 hour and 29 minutes to extinguish the flames. Paramedics treated two firefighters for possible heat exhaustion.

The department dispatched arson investigators because of "conditions present." They are still determining the cause of the blaze.

Meteorologists expect dangerously hot temperatures this week, with some places like Woodland Hills reaching 113 degrees.