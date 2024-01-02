Two brothers arrested for brutal purse snatching in Costco parking lot

Los Angeles County deputies arrested two brothers for robbing a woman at a Costco before dragging her across the parking lot with their getaway vehicle.

The brutal purse snatching happened two months ago, in November 2023, in the city of Industry. The two brothers, David and Andrew Morrison approached the woman while she was placing items into her car, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"When our victim realized these individuals were taking her purse she tried to stop them [and] grabbed her purse," Detective Miguel Meza said in November.

The brothers repeatedly punched the woman and dragged her behind their dark-colored Infiniti QX60 as she desperately held onto her belongings, investigators said.

She suffered serious, life-threatening injuries after being dragged about 40 feet.

Detectives tracked the two brothers down to Diamond Bar after a month-long investigation. They arrested both of them and booked them for the robbery. During the arrest, deputies found the woman's stolen belongings.

Investigators are trying to determine if the pair are involved in any other robberies in the San Gabriel area. They urged anyone with information to contact the department's Major Crimes Bureau at (562) 946-7187

The two brothers are being held on a $500,000 bail. They were expected to appear in court on Jan. 2 in West Covina.

The woman survived her injuries.