Woman hospitalized after being dragged behind SUV during attempted purse snatching at Costco

A 37-year-old woman was hospitalized after she was dragged behind an SUV during an attempted purse snatching at the Costco in Industry on Sunday.

At around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, a pair of suspects reportedly approached the woman, who was putting items into her car in the parking lot, and tried to take her purse, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The woman held onto the bag, however, and ended up being dragged behind the suspect vehicle, a dark-colored Infiniti QX60, between 40 and 50 yards.

"When our victim realized these individuals were taking her purse she tried to stop them [and] grabbed her purse," Detective Miguel Meza said. "That's when the vehicle sped off and dragged out victim 40 to 50 feet on the ground."

She was hospitalized with injuries suffered during the incident, deputies said.

"Initially, the doctors thought she wasn't going to make it because of the severity of the injury," Detective Miguel Meza said. "That's why she was in critical condition. But, now she's in stable condition.

Investigators are still searching for the two suspects. They do not have a description.

In August, a similar crime happened when a man dragged a 75-year-old woman through a hot parking lot as she clutched onto her purse during a robbery.