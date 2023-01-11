Two bikers airlifted from river near Rio Hondo

Two people airlifted out of river in Rio Hondo

Two people airlifted out of river in Rio Hondo

Two people airlifted out of river in Rio Hondo

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews saved two people trapped near the Los Angeles River near Rio Hondo.

According to authorities, the two bicyclists were riding on a bike path along the river when they reached an impassable area.

Fire crews needed to use a helicopter to reach the pair, who were partially submerged in about 3 to 5 feet of water.

The helicopter landed in a recreational area where crews worked to rescue the bicyclists out of the river.

Crews airlifted the pair to a nearby roadway.

Neither of them sustained major injuries and did not have to go to the hospital.