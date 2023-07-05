Two arrested in connection with woman found dead in Torrance home

Two people were arrested -- one as an alleged accessory after the fact -- in connection with the death of a woman found inside a home in Torrance, authorities said Wednesday.

Officers were dispatched about 6:30 p.m. Monday to the 24200 block of Walnut Street regarding a suspicious death, and they found a woman, described only as elderly, dead inside a residence, the Torrance Police Department reported.

"Detectives responded to the scene and began investigating the incident as a murder," according to Sgt. Ron Salary of the Torrance Police Department. "As a result, one adult individual was arrested for murder, and a second adult was arrested for being an accessory after the fact."

There was no other immediate information. The names of the victim and suspects were not immediately released.

Torrance police urged anyone with any information regarding the death to call them at 310-328-3456.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)