Two arrested for road rage incident that led to death of 54-year-old teacher in Highland

Authorities have arrested two people who are connected to the murder of a beloved schoolteacher after an alleged road rage incident in Highland.

The original scene unfolded Tuesday afternoon when Andrew Sanchez, a 54-year-old San Bernardino resident, left his job teaching special education at a school in Colton. While circumstances leading up to the shooting are not immediately known, investigators learned that he was involved in some sort of road rage incident before he was shot.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital after being found suffering from a gunshot wound inside of his vehicle near 5th Street and Tippecanoe Avenue, but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

During the course of their initial investigation, deputies with San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department identified Oscar Fernando Lopez, a 23-year-old Colton resident, as the suspect in the murder. They also identified 31-year-old Juana Leonides as an accessory to the murder.

Both were arrested Wednesday after deputies served a search warrant at their Colton residence. Both are being held without bail.

Anyone with additional information on the incident was asked to contact detectives at (909) 890-4904.