Two arrested for food truck stabbing in Glendale

Two people were arrested for a stabbing that occurred near a food truck in Glendale late Wednesday evening.

Jerald Zaroukian. Glendale Police Department

According to Glendale Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of West Broadway at around 11 p.m. after learning of the incident.

"Brandishing a knife, two males approached the food truck around 11:00 p.m. A fight ensued, resulting in someone getting stabbed during the scuffle," said a statement from GPD.

Guadalupe Reyna. Glendale Police Department

Police noted that a customer of the food truck, who witnessed the incident, attempted to intervene, and wound up getting stabbed as a result. Both victims were hospitalized as a result of the stab wounds, but have since been released from care.

"Neither individual sustained life-threatening injuries," police said.

Officers identified and arrested two suspects for the incident shortly after they arrived.

23-year-old Northridge man Jerald Zaroukian and 28-year-old Bakersfield man Guadalupe Reyna, were arrested after officers tracked them back to Zaroukian's residence.

"After several hours of negotiations, both suspects surrendered," police said, noting that Zaroukian was on probation at the time of the stabbing.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact detectives at (818) 548-4911.