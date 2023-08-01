Tustin police break up massive street takeover, impound dozens of cars

Tustin police busted up a massive street takeover over the weekend, impounding dozens of cars that caused $50,000 worth of damage.

"This was probably one of the largest street takeovers or intersection takeovers we've had here in Tustin," said Lt. Ryan Coe with the Tustin Police Department. "We had a coordinated response. We had about a dozen units all roll up at the same exact time, with their lights all at the same time. And there were hundreds of cars everywhere."

Cars filled the intersection of Warner and Park Avenues for a quarter mile in all directions. Drivers, or swings as they're called, were doing donuts in the street, burning rubber and tearing up the pavement. Spectators as well as what's known as blockers, people who form a circle around the sideshow, were rounded up by officers. Many did escape but several dozen were lined up on the curb and cited.

Archies Towing took in 21 of the cars. The ones with 30 days written on the windshields cannot be released for a month and include a $1500 tow bill.

"We somewhat block these people in and kind of trap them and then we start towing cars," said Coe. "They're tearing up the roads. All these roads have to be repaired."

Coe said that the damage amounts to about $50,000.

"It's felony vandalism cases," he said. "It's extremely dangerous. These spectators get out in the middle of it trying to capture great cellphone video for their Instagram pages and their social media platforms."

One teenager was seriously hurt during the sideshow, suffering several broken bones.

Detectives are searching for the driver who slammed into the boy.