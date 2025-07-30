Watch CBS News
Tsunami advisory expires along California coast south of Santa Barbara County, National Weather Service says

By
Austin Turner
Austin Turner
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Austin Turner,
Amber Lee

/ KCAL News

The tsunami advisory issued along the Southern California coast on Tuesday night has expired, the National Weather Service confirmed Wednesday morning.

Both the Los Angeles and San Diego field offices for the NWS confirmed that advisories expired across the entirety of the coast in Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. As of 6:20 a.m., advisories were still in place from the southern border of Santa Barbara County and the Humboldt and Del Norte County line.

The advisories were issued after a massive 8.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Kamchatka Peninsula in eastern Russia around 4:30 p.m. Pacific. From then on, the entire West Coast of the U.S. was placed on a tsunami watch, later upgraded to an advisory. 

The advisory was also lifted in Hawaii, but not before large portions of the state were subject to evacuation orders. No major damages have been reported yet.

Back in California, the Orange County Fire Authority Urban Search & Rescue team said it stood down this morning after the event was downgraded. No significant damage, injuries or fatalities were reported.

"We are grateful the situation did not escalate and remain ready to respond wherever and whenever our assistance is needed," the statement reads.

The Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management said it's up to local officials to decide whether to reopen beaches, marinas and waterways that have been closed.

In an interview with CBS News Los Angeles, NWS Senior Meteorologist Todd Hall said the advisories were allowed to expire because waves in the tsunami swell dropped to below a foot. 

"If you're looking to go to the beach today, you're going to see strong rip currents," Hall said. "Probably would be best to stay out of the water today ... Even though they've dropped the advisory, we're still going to see these local impacts."

Hall said that while the advisory was dropped, some local hotspots like Ventura Harbor are still being monitored.

"When you think about [tsunamis], it's like water in a bath tub," Hall said. "It just sloshes back-and-forth across the Pacific [Ocean]."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

