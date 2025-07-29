The West Coast is under a tsunami alert. Here's what that means

The entire West Coast of the U.S. was placed under a tsunami alert Tuesday night after a massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck near Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula.

The National Weather Service upgraded an initial tsunami watch to an advisory after first issuing an alert for the West Coast shortly after the earthquake was reported at around 4:30 p.m. Pacific. The area under the advisory stretches from the California-Mexico border north to the British Columbia-Alaska border.

At around 8:30 p.m., NWS officials upgraded the alert to a warning for a portion of the Northern California coast from Cape Mendocino to the Oregon border.

Officials have advised that waves generated by a tsunami could arrive along the California coast around 1 a.m. Wednesday and persist until 10 a.m. Residents and others in the area have been urged to leave beaches, marinas and harbors until the advisory has been lifted.

What are the four tsunami alert levels and what do they mean?

The National Weather Service has a four-tier alert system for tsunamis, which are issued in the event that powerful waves make landfall in the aftermath of an earthquake.

Tsunami warning: The most severe alert is a tsunami warning, meaning that widespread flooding is expected and powerful currents could last in the area for several days. Under a warning, people are urged to seek higher ground and immediately leave low-lying areas, especially those at or below sea level.

Tsunami advisory: A tsunami advisory is the second tier in the tsunami alert system. Strong currents and waves could bring danger to people in or near large bodies of water, as well as flooding to beaches or harbors. People are advised to stay out of water and be vigilant for updates from local government officials.

Tsunami watch: The third level of alert is a tsunami watch, which means that a tsunami could be possible. Residents in the affected area should be prepared to act at a moment's notice.

Information statement: The final tier of the tsunami alert system is an information statement, which signifies that there is no tsunami threat from a distant event that occurred. No action is required in such a situation.

How to stay safe after a tsunami alert is issued

National Weather Service officials shared a series of tips for people living in coastal areas that are affected by a tsunami alert. Boaters are advised to leave the harbor and seek higher ground, and people are urged to leave beaches, marinas and harbors.

What officials are saying about the tsunami threat in California

California Gov. Gavin Newsom shared a statement on X, noting that the state's Office of Emergency Services was coordinating with local officials in Northern California, from Cape Mendocino to the Oregon border.