Trump's former lawyer John Eastman disbarred in California over 2020 election scheme

John Eastman, Chapman Law School's former dean, lost his law license after he allegedly helped President Trump try to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

"After extensive proceedings before the State Bar Court's Hearing and Review Departments, both of which found Mr. Eastman culpable of serious ethical violations, the Court has imposed the discipline warranted by the clear and convincing evidence that he advanced false claims about the 2020 presidential election to mislead courts, public officials, and the American public," said State Bar Chief Trial Counsel George Cardona.

The California Supreme Court affirmed Eastman's disbarment two years after the State Bar found him culpable of 10 disciplinary charges, claiming he engaged in misconduct by allegedly helping Trump try to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

In this handout provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, John Eastman, former lawyer to former U.S. President Donald Trump, poses for his booking photo. Fulton County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images

"The Court's order underscores that Mr. Eastman's misconduct was incompatible with the standards of integrity required of every California attorney," Cardona said.

Eastman, Trump and 17 others were named in the indictment that alleged the group violated the Georgia RICO Act.

In 2024, Cardona argued that Eastman "abandoned his ethical and legal duties" when he allegedly conspired with Trump to overturn the results. The chief trial counsel added that Eastman knew "there was no good faith theory or argument to lawfully reject" the election results of any state or to "delay the January 6 electoral count."

The case was dropped in 2025 after the local prosecutor who took over the case said he would no longer pursue the charges "to serve the interests of justice and promote judicial finality."