Trump's DHS considers reality show where immigrants compete for citizenship, producer says

A veteran reality show producer claims the Department of Homeland Security and the President Trump administration are considering his game show that would pit immigrants against each other for a chance at a fast-tracked path to citizenship.

"Once you get past the shocking headline of like, 'Oh it's the Hunger Games for immigration,'" producer Rob Worsoff said. "It's not that at all. The show would offer the opportunity for one lucky person of America's choosing to skip to the front of the line in that process and fast-track their way to citizenship."

Worsoff, a Canadian American, has past credits that include "Duck Dynasty," "Dating Naked" and "The Millionaire Matchmaker."

He said all the participants would be volunteers and the show would be called "The American." The challenges would consist of heritages relevant to the states where they film each episode. He used the Gold Rush as an example for California.

"I think this show would celebrate and humanize the people in that journey," Worsoff said. "I think this show is going to celebrate and humanize the people in that journey to actually get to know the real people behind it. We're going to cheer for them and we're going to love them."

Whether the show's concept is ethical or even legal is up in the air.

"The idea that the Department of Homeland Security could set up some show with some media company to make money off of the plight of these people has absolutely no basis in law whatsoever," immigration attorney Eric Lee said.

DHS officials said the discussions are only preliminary, and no decision has been made. Worsoff said he's also pitched the idea to the Obama administration and the first Trump team.