Trump supporters rally in Huntington Beach; 1 injured and 1 arrested during altercation

Even though former president Donald Trump is not expected to be arraigned until Tuesday of the coming week, supporters took the streets of Southern California on Saturday to offer their support.

They could be heard shouting, "Stand up for Trump!" in a rally at the Huntington Beach Pier, as well in a group that converged in Downtown Los Angeles at the Federal Building on Wilshire Boulevard.

"They are attacking someone for nothing. For nothing!," said Felicia Novick, one of the small group gathered outside the pier. "Leave my president alone!"

The rallies come on the same day that a source told CBS News that the former president, the first ever of that status to be indicted, faces a a felony charge of falsifying business records. Supporters offered their opposition to those seeking to prosecute Trump, hoping that he felt their support now more than ever.

When asked what she thought would come of the charges facing Trump, one woman simply said, "Nothing."

She is among the many who say that the indictment does anything but sway their support, and that the charges could actually bolster support for him as he prepares to run again in the 2024 presidential election.

"There's nobody like him. There's no one else who has his following," said Joette, another of the protestors in Huntington Beach. "He will win in 2024. No doubt about it."

During the rally in Huntington Beach, supporters were involved in some sort of altercation with a group of skateboarders, resulting in one person being arrested and another being taken to a hospital for treatment after getting hit in the head with a skateboard.

"For the majority, it was peaceful," said Huntington Beach Police Department spokesperson Jessica Cuchilla.