Trump issues executive order assuming control of Los Angeles wildfire rebuild permits from state, local jurisdiction

President Trump announced Tuesday that he's signed an executive order that effectively moves permitting authority from California and Los Angeles to the federal government as the region continues to rebuild after last year's devastating wildfires.

The order authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Administrator of the Small Business Administration to set regulations and sign off on certifications that builders have met "state and local substantive health, safety, and building standards." That authorization overrides permitting requirements that would normally fall under state and local jurisdictions.

Mr. Trump ordered federal agencies to expedite the permitting process after saying California and local agencies are moving too slowly on helping residents rebuild their homes and businesses in the aftermath of the Palisades and Eaton fires.

According to the state of California, 2,981 permits have been issued by LA County and the cities of LA, Malibu and Pasadena during the rebuilding effort. A total of 2,587 remain in review. City and county governments handle all permitting requests, rather than the state.

The order was highly critical of Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass for their roles as the fires played out and the ensuing rebuild process.

"This marked one of the greatest failures of elected political leadership in American history, from enabling the wildfires to failing to manage them, and it continues today with the abject failure to rebuild," the order says.

It's the latest development in the public, ongoing spat between Mr. Trump and Newsom. In a statement, a spokesperson for Newsom called Trump a "clueless idiot who believes that the state and federal governments can issue local rebuilding permits."

"Trump has demonstrated a complete lack of leadership or compassion for this community, visiting the Palisades once and completely ignoring Altadena," the statement said. "While Trump is picking out gaudy gold décor and new flooring for his unnecessary remodel, this community is STILL waiting for him to grant disaster recovery funding. He should keep LA out of his mouth unless he is planning to grant them the federal disaster funding they need."

In a post to X, Newsom's office claimed that the issue wasn't the speed and efficiency of the permitting process, but rather a lack of federal funding for the rebuild.

"The Feds need to release funding not take over local permit approval speed — the main obstacle is COMMUNITIES NOT HAVING THE MONEY TO REBUILD," the post says. "Mr. President, please actually help us. We are begging you. Release the federal disaster aid you're withholding that will help communities rebuild their homes, schools, parks, and infrastructure."

Newsom cited a bipartisan letter sent to Mr. Trump earlier this month from members of the California Congressional delegation asking his administration to continue to supply federal funding to LA County for the rebuild.

In response to Newsom's claim, a White House spokesperson sent a statement to CBS LA claiming that Newsom, who the statement referred to as "Newscum," was "desperate to distract from his abysmal leadership in California."

"Under his watch, only eight of the 6,500 homes destroyed in L.A. County have been rebuilt, permitting approvals everywhere are moving at a snail's pace, and Newscum is sitting on billions in unspent federal dollars for disaster prevention," the statement says. "Newscum doesn't need more money, Californians need relief. Here's the truth: by obligating billions of dollars in disaster relief funding, leading the fastest debris removal operation in U.S. history, and now expediting the rebuild process, President Trump has done more for the California wildfire victims than Newscum ever has."

In a statement, LA Mayor Karen Bass called the order a "meaningless political stunt."

"The President should handle his business, because we are handling ours," she said. "Construction has started at more than 450 homes in Pacific Palisades and rebuilding plans are being approved in half the time compared to single-family home projects citywide before the wildfires, with more than 70% of home permit clearances no longer required. I will continue working with all local, state, and federal partners to expedite the rebuilding process and get families home."