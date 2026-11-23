President Trump slammed Gov. Gavin Newsom's decision to commute all death row sentences in California during a speech at the Justice Department on Monday.

"We're today to talk about one of the most shocking acts of injustice our country has ever seen," Trump said during the speech.

Trump hosted family members of murder victims who are outraged over Newsom's move to commute the death sentences of more than 500 inmates.

"My father was tragically killed in the line of duty," daughter Gloria Vega said.

Vega was among the relatives speaking out after the commutation. Her father, Gil Vega, was a Palm Springs police officer. He and another officer were gunned down in 2016. Vega was a father of eight and was set to retire two months before his death.

"His love, sacrifice and legacy will stay with me forever," Gloria Vegas said. "Their lives mattered."

Sandy Friend, whose son Michael Lyons was kidnapped, tortured and killed in Sacramento in 1996, said she feels like the justice her son deserved was snatched out of their hands. Robert Rhoades, who was convicted of Lyons' death, had his death sentence upheld last year.

"This is so very hard," Friend said. "Then, Gov. Newsom erased that with a swipe of a pen, without notifying families. Gov. Newsom, we deserve to be heard."

Newsom wrote in a statement that he's sympathetic to relatives of victims and said his actions do not minimize the harm they've suffered. He also said some victims' families support his decision.

The governor also called Trump a hypocrite for what he called the president's pay-to-play pardon scheme.

"Every person on California's former death row will die in prison," Newsom said. "No one walks out. Donald Trump's criminals, they walk out. A billionaire charged with bribery; his family hands Trump's lawyer a $50 million deal. Weeks later, pardoned."

Newsom said the commutations were one of the most difficult choices of his career.