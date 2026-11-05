California death row sentences to be commuted to life without parole, Newsom says

Gov. Gavin Newsom says he will commute every current death sentence in California to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Newsom announced the decision Thursday in an open letter, saying he will use his constitutional clemency authority to commute the sentences of 548 people currently facing the death penalty.

"I take this action because I firmly believe that state-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California's values, undermines the foundations of our legal system, and diminishes each of us," Newsom wrote.

The move does not repeal California's death penalty or prevent prosecutors from seeking it in future cases. Newsom said those decisions will remain with prosecutors, juries and courts.

"Many Californians feel that those who commit brutal crimes deserve to die. But as Governor, I have concluded the state cannot morally kill them," Newsom wrote.

California voters, however, have repeatedly chosen to keep the death penalty.

Voters rejected Proposition 34, which would have abolished capital punishment, in 2012. Four years later, they again rejected repeal with Proposition 62 while narrowly approving Proposition 66, which sought to speed up death penalty cases.

Newsom imposed a moratorium on executions shortly after taking office in 2019. California last carried out an execution in 2006.

Under the commutations announced Thursday, every current death sentence would instead become life without parole, which Newsom called the most severe punishment he can impose through clemency.

Some cases will require review by the California Supreme Court because the state constitution requires court approval before a governor can grant clemency to someone convicted of more than one felony.