Truck fire blocks lanes of southbound 710 Freeway in Bell

A vehicle fire on the southbound lanes of the 710 Freeway in Bell stopped traffic in the early morning on Tuesday, according to officials.

Caltrans issued a Sigalert at about 5:44 a.m. near Florence Avenue after a semi-truck caught fire near the right shoulder of the lanes.

Images captured by SKYCal showed the charred vehicle along with fire engines and a tow truck preparing to pull the vehicle away from the scene. As of 6:30 a.m., two southbound lanes were blocked, causing a traffic backup to Whittier Boulevard.

The California Highway Patrol initially said just after 6 a.m. that the two right lanes would be closed for about an hour, but extended the closure by another hour at 6:44 a.m.

As of 6:30 a.m., it's not yet clear how the fire started or if anyone was injured.

No additional details were immediately made available.