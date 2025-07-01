Watch CBS News
Truck fire blocks lanes of southbound 710 Freeway in Bell

Austin Turner
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
A vehicle fire on the southbound lanes of the 710 Freeway in Bell stopped traffic in the early morning on Tuesday, according to officials.

Caltrans issued a Sigalert at about 5:44 a.m. near Florence Avenue after a semi-truck caught fire near the right shoulder of the lanes.

Images captured by SKYCal showed the charred vehicle along with fire engines and a tow truck preparing to pull the vehicle away from the scene. As of 6:30 a.m., two southbound lanes were blocked, causing a traffic backup to Whittier Boulevard.

The California Highway Patrol initially said just after 6 a.m. that the two right lanes would be closed for about an hour, but extended the closure by another hour at 6:44 a.m.

As of 6:30 a.m., it's not yet clear how the fire started or if anyone was injured. 

No additional details were immediately made available.

