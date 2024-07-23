Truck driver allegedly runs red light and kills motorcyclist near Lincoln Heights

Investigators in Los Angeles need help finding the driver who allegedly killed a motorcyclist after running through a red light in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood.

The deadly crash happened on May 18 at about 7:35 a.m. at the intersection of Avenue 20 and North Broadway. Detectives said the driver of a white Ford pickup truck ran through a red light as the motorcycle headed northbound on Avenue 20, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

To dodge the truck, the motorcyclist laid down his motorcycle but collided with the roadway. His body slid under the truck, which subsequently ran over him.

The pickup drove away without helping the injured motorist.

The Los Angeles Fire Department tried to save the man as they took the victim to a local hospital. However, doctors pronounced him dead at a nearby medical center. Authorities have not identified the 49-year-old victim.

Officers released photos of the suspect's white truck, which has rear metal utility rack.

The hit-and-run driver ran over the motorcyclist two months ago, according to LAPD investigators. LAPD

As with many fatal hit-and-run crashes, the city has announced a $50,000 reward for any information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the driver.

Information can be sent to South Traffic Detectives at (323) 421-2500. Outside of business hours, callers should dial 1(877) 527-3247. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the LA Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or through their website.