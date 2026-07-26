Trout's 1st 4-hit game since the 2021 season powers the Angels to a 4-3 win over the Giants

Mike Trout had his first four-hit game in more than five years, Jorge Soler and Jo Adell homered and the Los Angeles Angels beat the San Francisco Giants 4-3 on Sunday to snap a three-game skid and avoid a series sweep.

Angels starter Jose Soriano (9-6) allowed an unearned run in five innings. The 27-year-old right-hander gave up three hits, walked three and had five strikeouts. Mitch Farris got the final two outs for his first career save.

San Francisco, which had its four-game home win streak snapped, is the only team in MLB without a series sweep of three-plus games this season.

Trout's first four-hit game since April 26, 2021, moved him past Tim Salmon on the Angels' career doubles and singles lists. He went 4 for 4 with a double and three singles.

Trout's double was his 340th, moving past Salmon for second on the franchise list behind Garrett Anderson's 489. Trout also is now fourth on the Angels' all-time list with 1,014 singles, trailing Anderson (1,572), Darin Erstad (1,082) and Brian Downing (1,062).

Trout's four-hit game was the 21st of his career and raised his average to .247.

Soler hit a leadoff homer, Nolan Schanuel walked and Adell's 446-foot home run gave the Angels a 4-0 lead in the fourth inning.

Luis Arraez had an RBI groundout in the fifth and added a two-run double in the ninth for the Giants. Drew Cavanaugh went 2 for 2 and walked twice.

Carson Whisenhunt (2-1), who was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento, gave up four runs and had seven strikeouts in five innings.

Up next

Angels RHP Walbert Ureña (6-7, 2.78 ERA) starts Tuesday in the opener of a three-game home series against Houston. The Astros have not named a starter.