Trout homers and Zeferzahn escapes a jam in the 9th as the Angels beat the White Sox 4-3

Mike Trout, Jorge Soler and Zach Neto hit home runs, Ryan Zeferzahn worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth inning and the Los Angeles Angels held on for a 4-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.

Zeferjahn hit a batter and walked two in the ninth before retiring Edgar Quero on a groundout for his first save this season and his third in 10 career opportunities. The right-hander struck out rookie home run leader Munetaka Murakami — tied with the Yankees' Aaron Judge at 14 — with a runner on first to get the final out in the eighth.

Trout hit his 11th homer of the season and the 415th of his career with one out in the first off Erick Fedde (0-4) after Chicago scored two runs off Sam Aldegheri in the top half.

Soler followed with his eighth homer one out later to tie it 2-all.

Neto homered for the first time since April 10, a tiebreaking two-out shot in the fifth for his sixth of the season. Trout walked for the second time before scoring from first on a double by Nolan Schanuel to make it 4-2 and chase Fedde. Trout reached base four times with a single in the eighth.

Neto ended a 0-for-23 slump with a third-inning single before getting picked off.

Chase Meidroth hit his second homer leading off the seventh against Sam Bachman to get Chicago within 4-3. Both Colson Montgomery and Miguel Vargas extended their on-base streaks to 18 games for the Sox.

José Fermin (1-1) pitched a scoreless fifth for the win. Aldegheri allowed two runs on four hits in four innings in his sixth career start.

Fedde yielded four runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings.

The top four hitters in the Angels' lineup drove in a run for the first time since June 18, 2021, against the Tigers.

Up next

White Sox LHP Noah Schultz (2-1, 2.53) closes out the series Wednesday opposite Angels RHP Walbert Ureña (0-3, 3.86).