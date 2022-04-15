Trout hits 470+ foot homer but Rangers tag Ohtani for six runs as Angels fall 10-5

Despite a quick start from the Los Angeles Angels, thanks in large part to a monstrous solo blast from Mike Trout in the first inning, the Texas Rangers took advantage of a poor performance from reigning MVP Shohei Ohtani on their way to a 10-5 victory.

Trouts homer was 112.9 miles per hour off the bat, flying for 472 feet through the air before landing well over the center field wall, bouncing off the top of the batter's eye at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas and giving the Angels the 1-0 lead. It was the farthest home run thus far in the young season.

A few batters later and they tacked another one on with a Brandon Marsh single that scored Jared Walsh.

However, the Rangers would answer back in the second inning with a grand slam off the bat of catcher Jonah Heim, who took advantage of the pair of hits and base on balls allowed by Ohtani. Heim's homer came when he smashed a hanging splitter 391 feet to right field.

Texas continued to add on in the fourth inning, when they struck for four more runs two of which came at the expense of Ohtani, who allowed back-to-back hits the lead off the inning, one of which was to Heim - driving in his fifth RBI of the game.

Ohtani was pulled after just 3.2 innings, allowing six runs, walking two and striking out five for this second-straight loss to begin the 2022 season.

With Brian Moran on the mound for a lefty-versus-lefty matchup against newly-acquired Corey Seager, the Rangers would tack on two more when he blasted a 401 foot, two-run homer deep to right field, for the 6-2 lead.

It was Seager's first home run with the Rangers, with the previous 103 of his career coming in Dodger blue.

Another pair of hits later and the Rangers would add their eighth run of the game on Nathaniel Lowe single that drove in Mitch Garver, who had previously singled off Moran.

Again in the fifth, the Rangers would add two more insurance runs, all but securing their second win of the season.

The first run came at the hands of Seager yet again, whose RBI single made it 9-2, before an error from Anthony Rendon allowed Marcus Semien to score on batter later.

A late comeback attempt would prove futile, despite a two-run shot from Angels backstop Max Stassi in the bottom of the eighth, and another RBI single from Marsh in the bottom of the ninth.

The Rangers threw five men off the mound Thursday evening, led by starter Dane Dunning. He went 3.2 innings and allowed two runs, but struck out seven on his way to a no decision.

The two teams will face off yet again Friday evening at 5:05 p.m.

The Halos will send Reid Detmers to the mound for the start, while the Rangers have yet to announce their starter for the matchup.