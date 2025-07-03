Watch CBS News
Police investigate triple stabbing in Westlake District

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Police are searching for the person responsible for stabbing three people in the Westlake District Thursday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department found three individuals suffering from severe stab wounds near Third and Sixth Street on Bonnie Brae Street.

All three victims were taken to the hospital and are in stable but critical condition.

The stabbing is under investigation. Police do not have any suspect information but believe the stabbings could have been related to an argument. 

