Police investigate triple stabbing in Westlake District
Police are searching for the person responsible for stabbing three people in the Westlake District Thursday morning.
The Los Angeles Police Department found three individuals suffering from severe stab wounds near Third and Sixth Street on Bonnie Brae Street.
All three victims were taken to the hospital and are in stable but critical condition.
The stabbing is under investigation. Police do not have any suspect information but believe the stabbings could have been related to an argument.