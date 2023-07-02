Triple-digit temperatures result in 'excessive heat warning' for parts of SoCal

An excessive heat warning remains in effect for parts of the Southland, where triple-digit temperatures are expected to continue.

The warning for the Santa Clarita Valley, the Antelope Valley and the foothills is expected to remain in effect through Sunday, where temperatures will remain in the 100- to 112-degree range, according to the National Weather Service.

A less-severe heat advisory also remains in effect in the Los Angeles County mountains, also through Sunday.

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors," the NWS advised. "Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances."

Forecasters noted, that in the hottest areas, overnight temperatures won't offer much relief, falling only into the 70s to near-80 in some locations. The hot and dry conditions were also creating elevated wildfire risk.

The high-pressure system is expected to dissipate beginning Monday, although temperatures should remain above normal for the Fourth of July holiday on Tuesday.