Watch CBS News
Local News

Heat advisory issued for upcoming triple-digit heat in Southern California

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A significant warm-up is coming to the Inland Empire and parts of San Bernardino and Riverside County valleys.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory ahead of the upcoming weather. The advisory will go into effect at 10 a.m. Wednesday and remain until 8 p.m. Friday.

Forecasters predict Thursday will be the hottest day of the week, with most areas of Southern California experiencing temperatures 5 to 10 degrees above normal. The NWS says areas like the San Gabriel Valley, San Fernando Valley and Calabasas will have temperatures 10 to 12 degrees above normal. Maximum temperatures in the valleys could reach up to 106 degrees.

As temperatures rise, so will the risk of fire danger. The NWS says there will be "abnormally elevated fire behavior and growth with risk of plume dominated fires."

Weather officials are also warning communities that the high temperatures may cause heat-related illness.

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue