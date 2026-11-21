Trent Mosley caught two touchdown passes, Waymond Jordan rushed for 80 yards and two more scores, and No. 18 Southern California rallied for a 35-21 victory over Maryland on Saturday night.

Jayden Maiava passed for 237 yards in his final Coliseum appearance for the Trojans (8-3, 5-3 Big Ten), who trailed late in the third quarter before seizing control with three touchdowns in just over five minutes. USC's defense catalyzed the surge with two of its three interceptions.

USC improved to 13-1 at the Coliseum over the past two seasons under Lincoln Riley, whose future is still cloudy with his team likely to miss the College Football Playoff for the fifth straight year.

DeJuan Williams rushed for two touchdowns for the Terrapins (4-7, 2-6), who had won back-to-back conference games under interim head coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim.

Malik Washington passed for 251 yards, threw two interceptions and rushed for a late score in his return to the Maryland lineup after missing last week's win over Wisconsin with a left leg injury. Washington appeared to aggravate his knee in the fourth quarter, but returned to the game.

King Miller rushed for 60 yards for USC, and Mosley had eight catches for 78 yards. While Maiava was inconsistent, he set up Mosley for the touted freshman's seventh and eighth TD catches in just eight games this season.

Mosley capped USC's second drive with a 13-yard TD catch. He has scored in every game he has played at the Coliseum.

But Williams broke a 52-yard TD run on the first snap of the second quarter. The Terps then mounted a 15-play drive culminating in Williams' 1-yard TD plunge and a 14-13 lead right before halftime, inspiring a few boos in the Coliseum crowd.

Washington threw a 67-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter, but it was erased by an illegal formation penalty. USC responded with a long drive ending in Mosley's second score, and Jontez Williams intercepted a tipped pass moments later to set up Jordan's 1-yard TD run.

Marcelles Williams had another interception on Maryland's next snap, and Jordan made a 27-yard TD run two plays later for a 35-14 lead.

Takeaways

Maryland: This team hasn't given up, and the vibes are surprisingly high. Abdul-Rahim has inspired a new level of competitiveness in the Terps after Michael Locksley's departure amid a five-game skid. After back-to-back wins, Maryland was competitive with the Trojans on this cross-country road trip with scant fan support.

USC: Playoff hopes are slim after the Trojans' 27-13 loss at No. 6 Indiana last week — or more accurately, because of their embarrassing 24-7 road loss to Wisconsin last month. Riley is in jeopardy after fielding good-but-not-great teams through five straight winning seasons — and yet USC now has a golden opportunity next week to upset archrival UCLA, which has major injury problems at quarterback for the annual crosstown showdown.

Up next

Maryland: Host Penn State next Saturday.

USC: At UCLA next Saturday.