Tree-trimmer dies while working near high-voltage wires in West Los Angeles

A man died while working as a tree-trimmer on Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The incident occurred on the 9000 block of W Kirkside Road in the Beverlywood neighborhood around 1:30 p.m. The LAFD initially reported a rescue operation, which was later updated to a fatality.

The department said a man, identified only as a 48-year-old, was suspended about 30 feet into the air, about six to eight feet below high-voltage wires.

The power was shut down in the area, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. It's not yet clear if he died by contacting the wires or if another incident occurred.

Aerial footage at the scene showed the high-voltage wires located just above a large grouping of trees and brush.

No additional details were immediately made available.