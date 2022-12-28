Travelers resort to driving to destinations after flights are canceled

With many flights canceled across Southern California, some travelers are opting to drive to their destinations with rental cars.

Gabriella Chavarria told CBSLA Tuesday that she was supposed to fly from Sacramento to Los Angeles International Airport on Christmas night. After delayed and canceled Southwest flights, the airline rebooked her flight out of Burbank. But then that flight got canceled too.

She decided to go to Budget Rental Car outside of LAX and drive home instead.

"It's just getting frustrating because you don't get any answers," she said. "I'll probably take a break from Southwest, for sure."

There was traffic on the roads too. It took her more than eight hours to get home to South Los Angeles, she added, which usually only takes her six hours to drive.

As of midday Tuesday, Southwest Airlines had canceled nearly 2,600 flights nationally, including many from Los Angeles International Airport and other airfields across Southern California, according the tracking website FlightAware. At LAX, a total of 61 departing flights from all airlines had been canceled as of Tuesday morning, with 94 others delayed.