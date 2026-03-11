Watch CBS News
Train hits, kills pedestrian in Los Angeles

Austin Turner
A train passing through the Glassell Park neighborhood of Los Angeles hit and killed a person on Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

In a statement, the Los Angeles Fire Department said paramedics arrived to the scene of the collision around 11:30 a.m. near 2705 Media Center Drive.

Upon arrival, crews found a person who was pronounced dead at the scene. As of 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, the person is yet to be identified publicly.

No additional injuries were reported. The circumstances of the crash are unclear, and it's not yet clear what agency or company the train was operating under.

