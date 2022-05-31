Watch CBS News
Pedestrian fatally struck by Metrolink train in Northridge

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a train in Northridge early Tuesday morning. 

The collision occurred on the tracks near W. Roscoe Boulevard and Balboa Boulevard in Northridge at around 5:40 a.m.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews pronounced the victim dead at the scene. 

The Metrolink train 100, on the Ventura County Line, was stopped just about 100 yards away from the spot of the collision. 

On their Facebook page, Metrolink announced a temporary stoppage of the train following the incident, "VC Line 100 to Los Angeles stopped between Northridge and Van Nuys due to striking a person on the tracks."

They offered up to $50 in reimbursement for passengers on the train that would need to find their own alternate mode of transportation. Passengers were given the option to redeem that money with Uber. 

About 40 passengers were said to be on the train at the time of the collision.

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

First published on May 31, 2022 / 6:39 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

