LAPD officer hospitalized after collision on SB 405

A Los Angeles motorcycle officer was hospitalized after a collision on the 405 freeway.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene just after 3 p.m. after reports of an officer down on the southbound lanes of the 405 freeway near Santa Monica Boulevard. 

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital, and was reportedly conscious and breathing. 

The moments leading up to the incident were not immediately known, and as a result, CHP issued a Sigalert, which was expected to last until at least 4:30 p.m. 

