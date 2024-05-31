Trader Joe's is opening 8 new stores across Southern California

Shoppers line up as they wait for the grand opening of a Trader Joe's on Oct.18, 2013 in Pinecrest, Florida. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Trader Joe's is opening eight new stores across the Southern California region as part of a broader nationwide expansion.

The company will open four new locations in Los Angeles County, where it's based, in addition to four others in the counties of Riverside, San Diego and Orange. No opening dates have been announced yet.

The new stores coming to SoCal make up a third of all new stores being opened nationwide. Trader Joe's recently opened new locations in San Francisco and Boston as part of a 24-store expansion around the U.S.

Founded in Pasadena in 1967, the popular chain was sold in 1979 to German grocery giant and founder of the Aldi supermarket chain, Theo Albrecht, Bloomberg reports.

Trader Joe's prides itself on buying direct from suppliers when possible to try keeping prices affordable. Its trendy, innovative items from the frozen food aisle to the pantry section have drawn a loyal following of customers and often packed parking lots.

Here are the cities where Trader Joe's is expanding in Southern California:

South Pasadena

Northridge

Sherman Oaks

Santa Clarita

Ladera Ranch

Murrieta

Poway

Santee